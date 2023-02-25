Stock & Land
Yackandandah's David 'Postie' Norman retires after 33 years at the Post Office

By Layton Holley
February 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Yackandandah's famous postie, David 'Postie Norman' will deliver his last parcel this Friday, February 24, after 33 years on the job. Photo by James Wiltshire.

You couldn't miss him as he pulled up to Yackandandah's old Post Office on his electric bike, dreadlocks flying in the wind, face wrinkled with experience and a friendly smile.

