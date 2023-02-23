Diversity is the definitive game changer towards lowering the number of diseases in crops.
That's according to a unanimous opinion from a panel of grain disease specialists during a Q&A session at the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC).
Pathologist Steve Marcroft said that diversity gave croppers good options.
"Whether it be changing crops, changing fungicides, changing resitence, just having all that knowledge [means that] whatever issues that hits them, you have something you can change to," he said.
"But I don't think you can solve things with a silver bullet.
Dr Marcroft presented results of his work on blackleg gradings, which were not severe because the winter was very conducive for excellent plant growth.
The study showed that crops avoided early seedling infection at the onset of winter, and new cultivars generally have excellent blackleg resistance.
But in areas where water logging was present, crown canker was severe and also caused root tissue death which is quickly colonised by blackleg.
"I think last year was the year of pod infection, [and] Alternaria was a big issue," he said.
"Alternaria comes in and then moves in really quickly, so post-flowering, we saw a few little legions showing up, and a couple of weeks later, we saw whole canopies going black.
"We certainly saw that last year."
NSW Department of Primary Industries pulse and oilseed pathologist agreed with Dr Marcroft that there needed diversity in farming enterprises.
"I think back to our cropping systems in southern NSW 30 years ago, which were four years of lucerne pasture, four years of crop, and that worked pretty well," he said.
"They are excellent disease breaks, and I can't help but think that this continual cropping rotation is putting huge amounts of pressure on our cropping systems.
"And really, breeders are playing catch up because they have to develop levels of disease resistance that we've never been exposed to before.
"We're now in a place where we're adopting European style cropping rotations and fungicide use patterns, that 30 years ago we weren't even close to because our background and landscape inoculum levels weren't anywhere near where they used to be."
Agriculture Victoria senior plant pathologist Grant Hollaway added that technology advancements could also contribute.
"There's people working on RNA interference technologies and so forth, so there [are] opportunities for a whole new generation technology to control disease," he said.
RNA interference makes it possible to silence gene expression with continued CSIRO-led research into the technology.
Independent agronomist Sam Trengrove agreed diversity was key, and spoke at the conference earlier in the day about the challenges of powdery mildew in crops.
He said farmers could have control powdery mildew if farmers could achieve a 90 per cent rust control, but it also depends on several other factors as well.
"It depends on the variety, where you are... and the severity of the midlew," he said.
Mr Trengrove was part of a study that showed varietal resistance could be important in managing wheat powdery mildew.
The Grenade CL Plus variety had less powdery mildew infection in the untreated crop than Chief CL Plus and Scepter, which was treated with a two-spray fungicide strategy.
It was the Scepter variety which was the highest yielding variety regardless.
