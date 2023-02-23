Stock & Land
Home/News

Agronomists advocate for diversity at GRDC's Grains Research Upadate

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
February 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent ag consultant Sam Trengove spoke at the recent Bendigo GRDC Grains Research Update about challenges in containing powdery mildew. Picture supplied.

Diversity is the definitive game changer towards lowering the number of diseases in crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.