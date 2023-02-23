BARWIDGEE Angus welcomed new and return clients to its annual autumn bull sale on Thursday.
The top-priced bull was Lot 2, an 18-month-old Baldridge Compass son, which was purchased by Andrew and Anne Dwyer, Hawkesdale.
"We have been purchasing bulls from Barwidgee for over 30 years and the service we get from the stud is just amazing," Mrs Dwyer said.
"We picked Lot 2 for his low birth weight and calving ease for use over heifers, and this was highlighted by an excellent rump shape."
Barwidgee Angus stud principal Wendy Kelly was pleased with the support received on the day.
"Our average and clearance were down, however, to receive the average we did is still a great result," she said.
"We feel that our sale is a reflection on the overall industry at the moment, but we're glad clients were able to secure bulls in their budget."
*More to come
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
