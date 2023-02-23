Stock & Land
Barwidgee Angus bulls sell to $18,000 top

Updated February 23 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:25pm
The top-priced bull with its buyers Andrew and Anne Dwyer, Hawkesdale, and Barwidgee stud principal Wendy Kelly.

*47 of 68 bulls sold to $18,000, av $9021

BARWIDGEE Angus welcomed new and return clients to its annual autumn bull sale on Thursday.

