Counsellor Kim Huckerby calls on growers to keep engaging in self care regulalry

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Social worker Kim Huckerby of The Wellbeing Effect shared insights on how to maintain a healthy mindset under pressure at the GRDC Bendigo Grains Update. Picture supplied.


It's important that farmers keep remembering "the small stuff" like relationships and community when keeping mental health in check, according to a regional mental health researcher.

