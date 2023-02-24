Several feature lines of Angus and Hereford weaners headlined Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale on Friday, as beef prices continued to ease across the saleyard.
Agents yarded about 2600 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where prices fell by $50-$100 a head compared to the first February sale two weeks ago.
South Gippsland agency Phelan & Henderson & Co hosted its annual feature grown and weaner steer market which featured a cluster of vendor-bred cattle from across the region.
Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan said the sale was "very tough".
"The sale was back a fair way and could have been back $800 on the overall average for several vendor-bred lines throughout the sale today compared to our sale last year," he said.
"I thought our cattle might have made a whisker more, but all of a sudden South Gippsland has become very dry and we haven't had rain for a week or two."
Many cattle sold during the sale were absorbed by buyers from across Gippsland, while the feature lines were bought mainly by return buyers.
P, N, D & M Moore, Yarram, were among the lead drafts with 100 Angus steers, nine to 11 months, which included 22 steers, 392 kilograms, that sold for $1600 or 408 cents a kilogram.
Twenty-two steers, 360kg, made $1440 or 400c/kg, 23 steers, 345kg, sold for $1430 or 414c/kg and 24 steers, 319kg, made $1260 or 394c/kg.
Kevin Opray, Hedley, sold 75 Angus steers, 10-12 months, including 16 steers, 437kg, for $1800 or 422c/kg, 16 steers, 414kg, for $1680 or 405c/kg and 17 steers, 390kg, for $1650 or 423c/kg.
Don and Kay Belcher, Wonga Park, Woodside, sold 42 Hereford steers, 10-12 months, including 18 steers, 375kg, for $1660 or 442c/kg and 24 steers, 341kg, for $1520 or 445c/kg.
George and Lorraine Simmons, Woodside, sold 43 Hereford steers, 10-12 months, including a pen of 20 steers, 397kg, for $1600 or 403c/kg.
DM Phelan, Billy Creek Station, Staceys Bridge, sold 142 Hereford steers, 10-12 months and 14 months, including 19 steers, 429kg, for $1740 or 405c/kg and 15 steers, 375kg, for $1520 or 405c/kg.
M & J Chafield, Toora, sold 10 Hereford steers, 473kg, for $1890 or 399c/kg and 15 steers, 380kg, for $1580 or 415c/kg.
READ ALSO:
The Estate of L Dignan, Bundalaguah, sold 35 Hereford steers, 474kg, for $1850 or 390c/kg.
The sale started with four steers consigned by Moyarra Farms, Moyarra, 578kg, for $2200 or 380c/kg.
RF, VM & RJ Dowel, Leongatha South, sold 60 Hereford steers including 20 steers, 369kg, for $1600 or 433c/kg and 20 steers, 344kg, for $1460 or 424c/kg.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock started their auction with the sale of a charity steer to raise money for six-year-old Darcy Sutton who remains in hospital in a critical condition after a vehicle collision at Glengarry earlier this year.
His father, Adam Sutton, was killed during the incident.
The steer was donated by G & H Little, Glengarry, and bought by Ron Goff, Yarragon, for $3000.
Mr Goff re-donated the steer which was bought for second time by Stuart Jenkins, Nutrien SGL, for $2700, raising $5700 in total.
Jasmel, Tarwin Lower, sold 22 steers, 438kg, for $1820 or 415c/kg.
Lorstan Nominees, Bengworden, sold 12 steers, 394kg, for $1710 or 434c/kg and 14 steers, 366kg, for $1700 or 464c/kg.
Von Pace, Giffard West, sold 21 steers, 486kg, for $2100 or 432c/kg and 14 steers, 490kg, for $2100 or 428c/kg.
Brookville Angus, Benambra, sold 20 steers, 366kg, for $1500 or 409c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 16 heifers, 396kg, for $1500 or 378c/kg, 22 heifers, 371kg, for $1380 or 371c/kg, 28 heifers, 358kg, for $1370 or 382c/kg and 28 heifers, 355kg, for $1310 or 391c/kg.
A & C O'Mara, Glengarry, sold 25 steers, 392kg, for $1800 or 459c/kg.
J & P Fleming, Mertonvale, Willung, sold 22 steers, 380kg, for $1580 or 415c/kg.
M & K Breen, Buffalo, sold 20 steers, 360kg, for $1600 or 444c/kg and 28 steers, 329kg, for $1500 or 455c/kg.
Macaulay sold 15 steers, 680kg, for $2640 or 388c/kg, 15 steers, 677kg, for $2620 or 387c/kg, 15 steers, 665kg, for $2620 or 399c/kg and 15 steers, 636kg, for $2540 or 399c/kg.
White Pastures sold 18 steers, 658kg, for $2700 or 410c/kg.
D & G Hunter sold 20 steers, 484kg, for $2100 or 433c/kg and 10 steers, 417kg, for $1580 or 378c/kg.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.