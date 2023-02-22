Several quality dairy farms in the west of the state are on the market.
"Just turn the vat on," say agents from Charles Stewart and Co. with a walk-in, walk-out opportunity at high rainfall Heywood, near Portland.
This modern dairy farm on 310 hectares (767 acres) has been well managed and recently upgraded.
It is being offered as a whole for between $7.2 million-$7.85 million or in three lots.
Also, offers from $4 million will be considered for a family-operated dairy farm in the Timboon district across 176ha (435 acres).
The farm comes with a 50-unit Rotary dairy adapted for a one person operation.
It also has two houses on the block.
This dairy farm is in Murfitts Road, Scotts Creek and is also being sold by Charles Stewart.
The Heywood dairy farm comes with all the bells and whistles, plus the high production herd if the buyer wants it.
The noted grass growing farm is in high rainfall, red loam country 15km north east of Heywood and 50km from Portland.
Agents say the property is also well suited to dairy inputs, fodder production, beef breeding and fattening.
Lot A (233ha, 576 acres) is expected to sell between $5.2m-$5.7m with those fertile loams and gently undulating country milking 380 Friesian cows.
The first lot also has the renovated four-bedroom family home with outstanding rural views.
It has a fully equipped 23 A/S Herringbone dairy with an auto feeding system with 220 tonne storage.
It also has an as new multipurpose "Action" hay/machinery shed, a new purpose built calf shed and implement shedding.
The farm also comes with secure stockwater sources and two years of conserved silage in bunkers.
Lot B (71ha, 194 acres) is located within 2km of the central farm with a suggested price of $1.55m-$1.7m.
Agents suggest this lot is ideally suited for dairy run off purposes or alternatively as a standalone grazing property.
It has a small four-bedroom home in attractive garden plus shedding and cattleyards.
It also has a 10 acre wetland for stock water and recreation plus 17 paddocks of recently limed pastures.
Lot C (6.47ha, 16 acres) is adjacent the dairy on a separate title with a three-bedroom home. The suggested price range is $410,000-$450,000.
The Heywood dairy farm is for sale by expressions of interest closing March 9.
For more information contact Nick Adamson from Charles Stewart on 0418 571589.
The Scotts Creek (Timboon) farm is in a well known dairying district.
This farm has been designed "without a complicated and intensive management system".
It has a fully equipped 50 unit Rotary dairy with auto cup removers and auto teat spray.
It has a 21,000 litre Packo milk vat, computer ID including Jantec computerised automatic feed system.
It has a gently sloping 400 cow yard with a yard blaster washing system and an adjacent concrete stand-off feed pad.
It has a lots of shedding, some of them new, including a four-stall (14m x 12m) automatic robotic calf rearing facility with direct access to calf paddocks.
It comes with two homes.
The main family home has four-bedrooms, two bathrooms.
The second home, adjacent to the dairy, has three-bedrooms and is currently occupied by staff.
For more information contact Charles Stewart agents Nick Adamson 0418 571589, Michael Stewart 0418 520467 and Will Lord 0434 239772.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
