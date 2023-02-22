Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

New government grants offered to AgTech businesses across Victoria

February 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney has announced new grants worth $1.3 million in total for AgTech startups across the state. Picture supplied.

AgTech startups could get a share of $1.3 million as part of a new partnership between Agriculture Victoria and Victoria's startup agency LaunchVic

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.