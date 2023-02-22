AgTech startups could get a share of $1.3 million as part of a new partnership between Agriculture Victoria and Victoria's startup agency LaunchVic
Agriculture minister Gayle Tierney launched two programs on Wednesday, with the AgTech Grants Program offering 20 AgTech startup grants of $50,000 to businesses moving to thier next phase.
A $300,000 grant program called the AgTech Angel Network Grant will also help establishment Victoria's first dedicated specified agriculture angel network.
LaunchVic CEO Kate Cornick said the grants will help put equity-free working capital "in the hands of Victorian Ag innovators hungry for their next phase of growth".
"Then, once they're ready to close their first funding raise, we'll make sure there's a dedicated angel group invested in their success," she said.
An angel investor or network provides capital for a business, generally startups, usually in exchange for convertible debt or ownership equity.
Networks can also share investment capital, and provide advice to their portfolio companies.
Ms Tierney said the funding will also help early-stage AgTech founders get immediate access to capital while also building AgTech startup investment capabilities in the private sector.
"AgTech startups are boosting efficiency and safety on farms while also helping the state better respond to a changing climate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.