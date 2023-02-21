Stock & Land
Bureau of Meteorology reflects on 2022 record rainfall

By Philippe Perez
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:43am, first published 6:10am
While 2022 had record rainfalls, soil moisture and stream flows, the first half of 2023 is looking to be dry. Picture: Shutterstock.

Soil moisture and streamflow for 2022 were at record levels across much of Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

