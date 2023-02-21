Grains Australia have given further indications on how new classification frameworks for oats and pulses will be structured.
Grains Australia general manager classification, Megan Sheehy said classifications are set by a market driven approach, and involves assessing inherent quality characteristics of a new variety focusing on processing and end use performance.
She said they are currently going through phase one of the classification, which involves assessing the quality characteristics of a new variety focusing on millings for porridge oats.
"The first stage has commenced this year in 2023 with our first applications very recently being received into the program which is exciting," she said.
"That assessment process will ensure oat varieties are consistent and appropriate quality for that targeted end use which in this first instance is for milling for porridge oats."
READ MORE:
Speaking at the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) research update event in Bendigo, Dr Sheehy said the program was not going to be started from scratch and will be based on the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) based system.
"GIWA are working with us on developing a broader national framework... so we're starting with the preliminary structure while simultaneously building a bigger structure and building that national technical expertise to feed into it," she said
Phase two will focus on building a framework incorporating the needs of products like oat milk, noodles and plant based proteins.
The newest classification framework program in relation to pulses only started in December, which Dr Sheehy said engaged former chief executive of Australian Grain Technologies Steve Jeffries as a consultant to lead development.
"[The framework] is based on the Pulse Australia industry consultation process which occurred over the last couple of years, which provided some really fantastic insight and has led to the point that we have started with lentils, which was the key recommendation, as a priority," she said.
The specialist steering committee put in place have also met this month and plans are "well progressed" to deliver on a initial proposed framework for industry stakeholders by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Dr Sheehy said assessing characteristics of a variety in classification has become more comprehensive.
"It is a market driven approach," she said.
"It involves assessing the inherent quality characteristics of a new variety focusing on processing and use performance.
"We're looking at genetically driven differences in classification versus environmental impacts that are assessed at the point of receival."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.