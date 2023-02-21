Stock & Land
Mutton and sheep prices drop dramatically in Australia

By Leann Dax
February 22 2023 - 10:00am
Zac and Max Allford, Red Cliffs, were happy to get to the fortnightly Ouyen sheep sale, enjoying a pupil-free day from school. Picture supplied

Mutton prices have fallen 16 per cent or the equivalent of 61 cents a kilogram over the course of a week.

