An researcher who has studied pulse diseases and help integrate disease management practices in crops has been awarded for his work
Joshua Fanning has been awarded the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 2023 Emerging Leader award for the southern region, which recognised his commitment to the grains industry in his decade-long career.
Dr Fanning thanked the GRDC and the southern panel for the award and said grain growers were a very tight knit community.
"I'm very humbled to receive this award," he said.
"It's been a long time I've spent in the industry and I do enjoy working within the industry.
"I find it is a very communal industry."
He also thanked the agronomists and growers that he deals with every year.
"Without them I would not be here today, because that is where I get my knowledge," he said.
"They push me every day, as well as the other people I work with."
After completing a PhD at the University of Adelaide, he began his career working for Agriculture Victoria and studied pulse diseases, with his career beginning with managing a soil-borne disease program, focusing in root lesion and cereal cyst nematodes.
In 2018, he started a new role as a field-based pulse pathologist, while supporting the soil-borne disease program.
That new role was developed to support Victorian pulse growers and to work in collaboration with pulse pathologists, agronomists, and breeders nationally.
In 2022 he was promoted to research leader for plant pathology.
Dr Fanning was presented with the award by GRDC Southern Panel chair Andrew Russell at the GRDC Grains Research Update in Bendigo today.
"The success of the Australian grains industry is dependent on passionate young people like Dr Fanning leading innovation and adoption of new knowledge, technologies and practices," Mr Russell said.
"Dr Fanning's highly valuable mix of research expertise and the ability to communicate technical and scientific information in simple language is helping growers and agronomists rapidly respond to both the challenges and opportunities growing pulses present.
"With the growing importance of pulses in a wider geographic range, Dr Fanning's research is more important than ever."
Dr Fanning has been working on fine-tuning disease management recommendations in new areas that have low rainfall as pulses are grown in new areas.
