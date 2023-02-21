Stock & Land
Joshua Fanning recognised for his work in studying pulse disease management

Updated February 21 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Josh Fanning, Agriculture Victoria with GRDC southern panel chair Andrew Russell. Dr Fanning was recognised for his work in pulse disease management by Grains Research & Development Corporation on Tuesday. Picture supplied.

An researcher who has studied pulse diseases and help integrate disease management practices in crops has been awarded for his work

