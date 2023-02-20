Stock & Land
A man's body has been located by police divers in the Murray River at Mildura

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:13am
The Murray River at Mildura has been returned to its full supply level after the weir was reinstated. Picture from MDBA

A body has been found by police divers searching for 34-year-old man missing after a boat capsized in the Murray River at Mildura on the weekend.

