A body has been found by police divers searching for 34-year-old man missing after a boat capsized in the Murray River at Mildura on the weekend.
Police are still investigating the circumstances which caused the man's death after a late night boating accident on Saturday.
NSW's Barrier Police District were told four men were in a dinghy about 11.30pm on Saturday, heading to shore when the boat capsized.
Police said they were told three of the occupants safely returned to their houseboat,
The group apparently realised the man was missing some hours later and emergency services were called to Dockside Drive about 2.40am on Sunday.
A large-scale multiagency search was launched, led by Victoria Police and NSW Police, with assistance from NSW Police divers.
Police said the man's body was located early Monday afternoon by the police divers.
"While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man," police said yesterday.
Officers from Barrier Police District will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.
The Murray River at Mildura has just been returned to its full supply level after the weir was removed to make way for river floods.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
