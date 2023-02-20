A fraud expert believes there had been an upward trend of 'business email compromise' scams affecting those living in regional areas in recent years.
Rabobank fraud detection and response senior manager Bethan Wearmouth, said over half of the cases she is seeing are being lured via business email compromise, where people allow remote access software onto their systems.
It then compromises emails of either the farmer or the person that they are paying, like suppliers and conveyancers, making it easier for fraudsters to access funds.
"Farmers are actually quite a target of online banking scams especially associated with the sale of tractors and heavy machinery, and while many of those are at a lower value, there's a lot of them out and about," Ms Wearmouth said.
At a recent forum held in the community of Buangor last week, she said there had been "phenomenal" losses of $227 million lost to business email compromise scams in 2021, as reported by the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC).
READ MORE:
Scammers were very reliant on the need for people to do things urgently, and she warned new farmers to be particularly wary.
"Especially with online shopping today, the problem you've got is that it's so easy [for scammers] to create a domain, set it up and then advertise on it," Ms Wearmouth said
"Many of the trends of all the different scams we are looking at is based on farmers being time poor and relying on just their gut feel about an offer."
She said online sales of shipping containers by scammers were also rising, but there have also been more brazen attacks.
These included a client who had entire settlement proceedings for a property sent to a scammer instead of a conveyancer as their email was compromised.
Ms Wearmouth said it was important for farmers to understand what they can do to find scammers.
These can be as simple as Googling a company and typing the word 'scam' at the end of a search. =
"Your online search results should show if someone's reported what you see as a scam," she said.
"It's also being very aware of whether a sale price is good to be true, because it probably is.
"Doing things like researching and looking at any red flags, including whether people who liked a post on Facebook Marketplace look suspicious."
She said that as technology advances, fraudsters would also find it easier to scam people online and urged farmers to try to talk to someone over the phone or in person before making a major purchase from unfamiliar sellers.
"It's always going to be a big problem trying to find out how to plug a gap in technology before the scam is done," she said.
"There is a fine balance there between being able to do things faster and having things being streamlined, and preventing scams.
"A fraudster can exploit those holes because there is less human interaction in the transaction."
Ms Wearmouth said farmers should also keep up to date on websites like the ACCC's Scamwatch.
Last year the ACCC reported that farm businesses in Australia lost more than $1.2 million to scammers between January 1 and August 31 2022, which was an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.