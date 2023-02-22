Stock & Land
Home/News

Mountain Calf Sales set for Omeo, Benambra, Ensay, Hinnomunjie

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All eyes turn to Omeo, Benambra and Ensay for the iconic autumn Mountain Calf Sales

Bullock fatteners and feedlotters are set to lock horns in March during the iconic Mountain Calf Sales in Victoria's high country on March 7 and 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.