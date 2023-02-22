All eyes turn to Omeo, Benambra and Ensay for the iconic autumn Mountain Calf Sales

Bullock fatteners and feedlotters are set to lock horns in March during the iconic Mountain Calf Sales in Victoria's high country on March 7 and 8.
About 9000 weaner cattle will go under the hammer during the two-day event, with cattle consigned by vendors throughout the Omeo, Benambra and Ensay districts.
Elders Omeo livestock manager David Hill said more than 3000 Angus calves would be sold across the five sales, while the balance would be made up of Herefords.
"Last year cattle prices were up by about $700 a head compared to 2021 prices, and as far as the 2023 prices go, producers should expect similar rates to what they received in 2021," Mr Hill said.
READ MORE:
Steers could sell for as much as $1450-$1500 on average, industry insiders believe, while the tops of the heifer drafts are expected to sell for anywhere between $1200-$1300.
South-west Victorian feedlotter and regular mountain buyer Alister Nelson, Colac, said he had intentions to buy a few hundred cattle for his beef operation, YC Feeding.
"I always like to go to the hills to buy a couple of loads and if I come home with five loads, it means they're cheap and if I come home with none it means they've been dear," he said.
"I'll only buy weaned cattle and the people who have weaned their cattle should be rewarded with a big sticker on their card that says 'weaned' as opposed to a little tick in a little box."
Bullock fatteners like South Gippslander Graham Osborne are also expected to lead the charge at the pens.
"The reason we go back there every year is not because we hate the cattle, it's because we love them," he said.
In the past, Mr Osborne has bought anywhere from 200-1500 cattle from the high country sales a year, and he expects to buy several hundred cattle next month.
Veteran stock agent Graeme Fullgrabe, Sharp Fullgrabe/Nutrien EGL, said the Mountain Calf Sales would start at Hinnomunjie on March 7 with 1600 cattle.
"There are so many people out there that don't know how much the cattle will be worth, but what we do know is the cattle are oozing with quality and a bit less weight compared to previous years," he said.
"We're expecting the market to be cheaper compared to last year, but the prices are still extremely good.
"We've had tremendous enquiry and we know a lot of people are coming to have a look because accommodation in the area is completely booked out."
Elders will follow suit and host four sales at Omeo and Benambra on March 7, followed by the annual Ensay weaner sale on March 8 before the Omeo Hereford sale to round out the five markets.
The strength of the sale series will also depend on the power of buyers from north of the Murray River, and how many cattle the likes of commission buyer Andrew Lowe will take home.
The Wagga Wagga, NSW, heavyweight buys cattle for restocking and backgrounding clients throughout NSW and southern Queensland.
"At this stage, northern restockers are subdued and conservative due to the dry conditions in the north," he said.
"I think you will see very little competition from the north unless something changes.
"Weaners have experienced a massive market correction as a result of the feeder steers and slaughter stock experiencing a price correction, and when you buy weaner cattle, those are the two main markets you target."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.