A New Zealand-based sheep breeding operation in the far south-west of Victoria is selling up.
Wairere Romney Stud at Heywood has listed its farm aggregation across 1151 hectares (2844 acres) at Heywood, just north of Portland.
The Daniell family has been a market leader in Romney sheep since launching its first Victorian operation (268ha) in 2015.
It has been part of Stock and Land's Sheep Week in past years.
Two more farms were added to the aggregation in 2016 and 2018.
Wairere also runs a big commercial prime lamb flock and a cattle trading operation which trades up to 600 head a year..
The aggregation is offered as a large "turn key" operation with abundant natural water.
Nutrien Harcourts is offering the aggregation for sale as a whole or with the two noncontingent lots.
No suggested price range has been offered but agents say more than $1.5 million has been invested in on-farm infrastructure over the past five years.
The aggregation comprises Wairere 268ha (662 acres), Ettrick 388ha (956 acres) and Ettrick Moor 495ha (1223 acres).
Wairere hosts a four-stand woolshed with covered sheep handling facilities plus steel and timber circular sheep yards.
It has a central laneway to 32 paddocks each with reticulated water.
Ettrick also has a four-stand woolshed with undercover, bugle, sheep handling facilities.
It has 37 paddocks with reticulated water supply to each paddock, sourced from the spring fed Darlot stream.
MORE READING: Soutter's renowned High Country grazing land for sale
Ettrick also has a three-bedroom home with a two-bedroom sleepout.
Ettrick Moor has steel circular design cattle yards, all weather B-double truck access and 10 paddocks.
There is reticulated water supply to the cultivable paddocks and natural water in "stone" country.
Its boundary is formed from newly erected "kangaroo" fencing and is said to be "perfect country" for cattle wintering.
The aggregation is located about 10km east of Heywood.
Agents say the Wairere amalgamation offers buyers the opportunity to purchase a large scale intensive livestock operation in a high rainfall, reliable region of Victoria.
"Wairere comprises three interlinking properties, each with their own unique features and characteristics which combined together form a well balanced large scale operation."
In intensive pasture renewal program has been undertaken over the past five years.
All paddocks go through a summer cropping program before being sown down to perennial rye and clover mixes. About 90 per cent of the cultivable country is now renovated.
The property has a range of soil types ranging from red clay loams, clay loams and stone barrier country.
For more information contact Neil Hammond from Nutrien Harcourts on 0427 329779.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.