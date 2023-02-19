A NSW milk industry icon in the Hunter Valley icon is back on the market.
The former OAK factory at Muswellbrook has been listed for sale with a price guide of $10 million.
The 22-acre site holds historic significance in the area with the exterior of the building and the OAK signage both being heritage-listed.
"Around $10 million is where the interest is hovering at the moment," said Sydney-based Savills listing agent Selin Ince said.
"There has been a range of interest but it is quite a niche asset so it's going to require someone who knows what they want to do with the asset, so winemakers and various other opportunistic purchasers because it's a lot of building.
"It has just shy of 5000 square metres of internal space to work with."
The site has been a part of the town's landscape since the Hunter Valley Co-operative Dairy Company started the eight-year construction of the factory in 1945.
The Hunter Valley co-op became one of three farmer co-ops, along with Shoalhaven and Dairy Farmers, to form into Australian Co-operative Foods in 1990.
ACF subsequently spread into Queensland, South Australia and Victoria to be Australia's biggest dairy co-op.
The site was converted for wine production by Simon Gilbert Wines in the 1990s.
ACF was eventually sold to National Foods in 2008 for almost $1 billion, which then offloaded the Oak brand to Parmalat as National already had its own flavoured milk lines such as Farmers Union and Big M.
Parmalat retained ownership of the brand until it was purchased by French company Lactalis in 2019.
The company that most recently operated on the Oak factory site, Hunter Wine Services, was placed into liquidation in May 2019. Expressions of interest close on March 2.
