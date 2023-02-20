Stock & Land
Tallangatta Valley stud Brewer Beef sells Angus, Black Simmentals

By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:25pm, first published February 20 2023 - 11:00am
Michael Glasser, Ray White Rural Albury, NSW, Brewer Beef principal Tara Brewer, Tallangatta Valley, Henry Brewer, 13, Corcoran Parker livestock agent Cameron Hilton, Morris Livestock, Stud Stock and Auctioneering director Ryan Morris, and Austin Brewer, 16, with some of the 2023 bulls for sale. Picture supplied

*Total clearance of 20 Angus bulls to $11,000, av $6250

*Total clearance of 23 Black Simmental/SimAngus bulls to $13,000, av $7152

*Two of three Simmental bulls sold to $6000, av $5500

Beef bulls with low birth weight traits were in strong demand at Brewer Beef's on-property sire sale on Friday where 45 bulls sold to a top price of $13,000 a head.

