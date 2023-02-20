Beef bulls with low birth weight traits were in strong demand at Brewer Beef's on-property sire sale on Friday where 45 bulls sold to a top price of $13,000 a head.
The Tallangatta Valley stud in north-east Victoria sold its total draft of Angus and Black Simmental/SimAngus bulls to a top price of $11,000 and $13,000, respectively, as well as two Simmental bulls to $6000.
The stud had one bull passed in to record an overall average of $6677.
"While over average was back on our Angus bulls compared to last year, it was only the second time we've offered the breed," Brewer Beef stud principal Tara Brewer said.
"The Black Simmentals and SimAngus outsold last year's result and averaged $7152, which is up by about $900 compared to the sale in 2022."
Seven bulls were sold to clients bidding via online platform AuctionsPlus, while two bulls were bought by a client in Tasmania.
Mrs Brewer, who runs the stud with her husband David, said local buyers throughout the north-east underpinned the annual auction.
"A lot of people came this year to buy heifer bulls, so they were chasing low birth weight SimAngus bulls and they really seemed to be in demand this year," she said.
"It's not a strong focus for our stud, but it is an emerging trend and we think that's because we've worked on our low-birth weight traits which are suitable in heifer programs.
"When producers sell their calves out of the heifer portion, they're finding their end weights are matching the same weights from their cow progenies when they use a SimAngus bull."
The top-priced sale bull, Lot 33, a Black Simmental/SimAngus bull, was bought by Fairlea Farms, Tallangatta Valley, for $13,000.
The top-priced Angus bull, Lot 9, was bought by Eddie Whyte, Whyte Pastoral, Staghorn Flat, for $11,000.
"He is a big-framed bull and he'll be joined to some of my older cows," Mr Whyte said.
"I was very happy with the way he walked and the way he was put together, and he weighed 955 kilos and for a bull just under two years that is very good.
"I've bought four or five bulls from Brewer Beef so I know they perform and I've been very happy with the temperament of all their bulls."
Among the volume buyers was A & M Brewer, Koetong, who bought four bulls, including two Angus bulls and two Black Simmental bulls to a top price of $8000.
R & R O'Keefe, Bruarong, bought four Black Simmental bulls, sons of Lancaster Nimbus, to a top price of $10,000.
Morris Livestock, Stud Stock and Auctioneering director Ryan Morris said the result of the sale was positive.
"I think the second year of the Angus bulls proved to be a great result for the vendor and the confidence in that side of the program is there from the buyers," he said.
"The continued confidence in the BlackSim bulls was definitely evident, and I think their sale has grown in numbers and support from their buyer market."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
