Stock & Land
Home/News

Tyrendarra farmer offers substantial reward for return of 'decapitated' sheep head

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beloved sheep (left) at a property on the Princes Highway at Tyrendarra which often saw motorists pulling over to take photos of it before it was beheaded this week.

A Tyrendarra farmer is offering a substantial reward for information after the head of a timber sheep was "decapitated" and stolen from his property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.