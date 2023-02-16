Stock & Land
Key lessons learnt on devastating day in 1983, says Warrnambool SES volunteer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
February 16 2023 - 5:00pm
SES volunteer Gerry Billings has flashbacks about the horrors he saw on Ash Wednesday.

The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago on February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On the 40th anniversary, we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.

