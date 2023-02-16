The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago on February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On the 40th anniversary, we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.

