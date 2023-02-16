Good consignments of quality cattle in the top lines were present at the second of WVLX Mortlake's store sales for February.
Agents yarded about 4800 cattle, in a sale where good competition influenced prices somewhat, with sales for weaner steers between 330-400 kilograms rallying to keep up above 450 cents per kilogram for most of the sale, about 10-20 cents more than the previous store sale.
Braun Partnership led the way in that department with a draft of 66 Angus weaner steers offered at the beginning of the sale including a pen of 25 Angus weaner steers, 360kg, sold for 440c/kg or $1768 a head.
Also among that first run of weaner steers, GM Heath sold 19 Angus weaner steers, 344kg, fetching a good c/kg price of 480c/kg or $1554, while FG & PG van Bergan did well with a pen of 10 Angus weaner steers, 400kg, sold for 448c/kg or $1789.
That same vendor did well among the heavier weaner steers, selling a pen of 18 Angus weaner steers, 431kg for 428c/kg or $1847, while GW & ME Leddin sold 18 Angus weaner steers, 409kg, for 452c/kg or $1849.
Lighter cattle under 330kg were dominated by a large consignment from Moyne Falls Partnership, who yarded about 450 steers and 300 heifers in total.
The heaviest of their run of cattle was a pen of 22 Angus weaner steers, 334kg, sold for 476c/kg or $1590.
Nutrien Warrnambool stock agent Josh McDonald said the consignment had generally been sold in January but the vendor held back a month
"This year they elected to keep them as they had a bit more feed than than they have in previous years and I reckon it has paid dividends for them, just in the way it's turned out," he said.
"Those calves presented really well and they were weaned properly and many of those cattle were cents per kilo with the weaner sales."
In regards to the rest of the sale, Mr McDonald said across the board prices had been up and .
"There was particularly a good run of weaner calves, while lighter calves would have been very similar prices to our feature weaner sales, " he said.
"I reckon heavier weaner steers around the 400-kilogram mark would have been dearer around would have been getting to around the 450-470c/kg mark, which we didn't get for those weaner sales.
"There wasn't a lot of grown cattle at the front end, but what was there sold pretty well, and grown heifers have been pretty solid as well, selling to around 420c/kg."
Elandery Lodge sold 26 Angus grown heifers, 433kg, for 378c/kg or $1639 and also did well in the grown steers section, selling a pen of 32 Angus grown steers, 434kg, for 430c/kg or $1866.
P & M Ewing sold 59 Angus grown steers, 437kg, for 436c/kg or $1905.
WD & PM McColloch sold 43 Angus grown heifers, 328kg, for 476c/kg or $1565.
Zena Kilpatrick, Denholm Green, Hexam did well in the second run of steers, selling a pen of 29 Angus steers, 395kg, for 442c/kg or $1747.
She said she was pleased with her sale and that her drop have turned out well this year.
"We are a pure Angus herds with Banquet blood, and our family farm I feel has had a good, strong sale today" she said.
"Steers are weighing very well for us at the moment, and many of our cattle have had good temperament," she said.
A bit of colour was seen in the pens more than normal, with 31 Simmental weaner steers belonging to vendor Moobaark, 415kg, sold for 408c/kg or $1694.
Linkes Pastoral sold 11 Angus weaner steers, 391kg for 438c/kg or $1710 but the vendor also did well in the weaner heifer run, selling 26 Angus weaner heifers, 335kg, for 430c/kg or $1440.
