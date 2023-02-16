Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Competition for quality cattle keeps prices from falling back at Mortlake store sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
February 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good consignments of quality cattle in the top lines were present at the second of WVLX Mortlake's store sales for February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.