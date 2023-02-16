Stock & Land
Firefighters wary of weather as hayshed ignites north of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
February 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Thursday's dawn fire at Blampied. Picture by Brooklands Free Range Farms

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a series of fires in the Blampied area over the last two days - including a hayshed blaze.

