Ennerdale top off annual Hereford sale with a top price record for the stud

Updated February 15 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Ennerdale co-stud principal Kate Lucock, Dundonnell, Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, Andrew Green representing Glendan Park, Kyneton and Charles Stewart & Co livestock manager Peter McConachy. Picture by Philippe Perez.

* 27 of 36 Hereford bulls sold to $42,000, av $8111

A RECORD breaking price for a bull sold at Ennerdale topped off a good day for the stud past Wednesday, with $42,000 paid for Lot 1, Ennerdale Currency (AI) (PP).

