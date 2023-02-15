Tasmanian wool growers, from more than 50 farms, have consigned more than 2500 bales to the Brooklyn selling centre, for the annual feature sale.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Tasmania Wool Lead George Nichols said growers had been holding onto the wool since winter because they knew the value of the sale.
"It's a brilliant opportunity for growers to follow this wool from shearing right through to the Melbourne sale floor and then watching it go at auction," Mr Nichols said.
"We are proud of having this Melbourne 33 Tasmanian feature sale and we think the growers seeing their wool presented on the show floor and how the clip is prepared is really important."
He said it had been "a great opportunity" for growers to be exposed to the market.
The growing season in Tasmanian had been similar to that along the eastern seaboard.
"There's been lots of easterly weather patterns, rain, damp conditions - plenty of room for grass to grow but it hasn't necessarily been ideal for livestock, in the sense that we have had that good, nice summer period for bloom," he said.
But the wools presented as "nice and bright, white and clean - which is a testament to how they hold up to the conditions.
"From a seasonal point of view, it's been very interesting."
"There are lot of ewes and wool growing sheep that need to be fed at this time of the year, but everyone has got a fair bit of feed - it's nice, it takes the pressure off."
He said there had been greater confidence in the market, in the lead up to Christmas.
"The market is in a pretty good condition but predicting the wool market is a very interesting science."
Martin and Rosie Walker, Marapana, Memana, have been on Flinders Island for 25 years.
They run about 3000 Merinos ewes, alongside cattle.
"We have a very reliable climate, never too wet, never too dry," he said.
Wool went to Bridport, Tasmania, before going to Launceston and across to Melbourne.
"It's just a few more hurdles to jump," he said.
"The sale in Melbourne is brilliant for the promotion of Tasmanian wool.
" We know we have high-quality wool, and it's fantastic that it brings it to the wider market to see and purchase."
He said it was great to meet buyers and see their wool, in the bins.
They brought hogett and wether wool to the sale.
"The wethers were shorn in October and we held onto that wool, hoping prices would come up a bit, and they have so its worked out pretty well."
They brought 47 bales to the sale, having gone to shearing every eight months.
"It varies very time now," he said.
"We like coming over here to learn a bit more about where the wool is going - you can meet a buyer and ask what he likes about it.
"It makes it a bit more worthwhile".
There had been a "really good" season on Flinders Island, although it had been wetter than average.
"We grow what suits our environment, but it is interesting to know where it goes, because once a lot of farm produce goes on the truck, you've lost it," Mr Walker said.
Alan and Tracy Stackhouse, Lackranna, are also from Flinders Island.
They run a flock of 6000 Merinos and Mr Stackhouse said they didn't seem to have the problems of attracting shearers other areas were facing.
"We are fairly fortunate we have a good contractor who comes in from Tasmania and our son is also a shearer, so that helps," Mr Stackhouse said.
"Some of the shearers look at it as a holiday destination, something a little bit different for them."
He said they were shearing every four months, with all the lambs done in April.
"The Merino is more productive, per hectare, than cattle - even today - so that's why we do it," he said.
The flock was based on Bindawarra bloodlines, Giffard, east Gippsland.
"The hoggets measure from 17 microns up to 19 microns for the adults, it always tests well and visually looks good," he said.
It normally went to New England Wool.
"It mostly goes to Italian men's suits," Ms Stackhouse.
"It's a clean growing area for wool, there is not much vegetable matter, and we have a good, reliable season, which gives us good staple strength."
Jeremy and Cecilia Jones, Lynwood, Lower Marshes, brought 300 bales to the sale.
Mr Jones said they were running 8000 Merinos, producing micro-fine wool.
"We have all the buyers here, everyone is looking at it and bidding on it," Mr Jones said.
Another Tasmanian grower Angus Brown, Patterdale, Deddington near Launceston, said it was his first visit to the sale.
"It's all very interesting, we always sell here but this is my first time, to come and have a look," he said.
"I thought it would be a good idea to come and a have a look."
He said he was growing superfine wool in a 10,000 head flock on Rock Bank and Alfoxton bloodlines.
"The whole clip turned out a bit finer this year, I think the later rains did it for us," he said.
"It's good country for sheep, we have got a lot of bush and timbered country, which they do very well in."
Most of the wool went into the Italian market.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Victoria Wool Brokerage Lead Stewart Raine was the auctioneer on the day.
"Selling wool in Melbourne gives growers full access to the export market, and opens up the competition whilst maintaining provenance," Mr Raine said.
"Exporters and early-stage processors know this sale gives them a chance to secure large quantities of high-quality single-source wool."
Nutrien staff would speak with exporters before and after the sale to understand current trends for the market and clip preparations.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
