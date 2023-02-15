Stock & Land
Tasmanian woolgrowers consign more than 2500 bales to annual sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Woolgrowers Rosie and Martin Walker, Marapana, Memana, Flinders Island, with part of their clip, offered for sale in the annual Nutrien Tasmanian sale. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Tasmanian wool growers, from more than 50 farms, have consigned more than 2500 bales to the Brooklyn selling centre, for the annual feature sale.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

