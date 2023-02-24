Reece and Wendy Newcomen's property in Victoria's high country is made up of challenging terrain, but their Herefords are bred "tough" to handle the bitter cold and the scorching summer days.
"It's hilly, parts of it are rough and rocky and rainfall is erratic," Mr Newcomen said.
"It's either 40 inches or 20 inches of rainfall and not much in between."
The testing environmental conditions at the Morass Creek property are suited to Herefords, which have stood the test of time as the major beef breed in the Ensay district for more than a century.
Their 890-hectare property is a labour of love, and has experienced vast changes and upgrades since the Newcomens bought their first section of the farm about 30 years ago.
"I grew up in Ensay, but I worked as an accountant for 30 years, and gradually over that time I've bought the farm," Mr Newcomen said.
"I started working the cattle on weekends with a bit of help, but now I'm full time."
Despite his accounting background, Mr Newcomen believes he is like any ordinary farmer.
He doesn't put too much emphasis on analyising the data and figures of his operation, but does enjoy casting a long-term lense over ongoing projects and upgrades to the farm.
"You can't look at numbers year-to-year, you've got to look at it over 10 to 15 years and that's how I run my operation."
"We've improved a lot of country and spent a lot of money on infrastructure, water and fencing.
"We've ploughed up and turned over country, about 500 acres I suppose, that has never been sown down."
They have also undertaken 14 plantations of native trees, ranging from 100-200 trees in each plot.
Next month, the pair will sell about 150 mixed-sex Hereford calves at the Ensay weaner sale, including 120 steers, ranging from nine to 10 months of age.
Their 2022 consignment of steers averaged $2300, but Mr Newcomen knows the easing of beef prices will contribute to a softening of his gross profit.
"I'm quietly optimistic the falls won't be as much as we've seen in the western district and north-east given there is feed from here to Cooktown (Queensland)," he said.
"Herefords in Ensay have eaten grass for more than 100 years, other than a bit of silage and hay in the winter, so we're not breeding feedlot cattle, we're breeding cattle to finish on grass and there's still a demand.
"As a matter of fact, we've noticed a trend back to grass-fed cattle in recent times."
In March 2022, many cattle from several vendors were unable to be sold due to the unusually wet conditions at Ensay, with factors from pink eye to boggy saleyards, contributing to a decline in the overall yarding.
Mr Newcomen said he had faith in the condition of the yards, but noted vendors and agents needed to keep one objective at the forefront of their minds when deciding where cattle should be sold.
"Animal welfare is everything," he said.
"The sales are a business decision more than a social decision and animal welfare will dictate what we do.
"If we can manage the sales here so animal welfare is optimised, then the sales will continue - it's that simple. We have to do whatever is best for the beast."
Elders Bairnsdale branch manager Noel Jansz said Elders had carried out a range of works and improvements to the yards across the high country, including at Ensay.
"At Ensay, we've cleaned up the yards and had a young contractor who has come in to level out all the pens," he said.
"We plan to put some crushed gravel into the pens that need filling up before we roll it and compact it in.
"This is part of general maintenance that we're undertaking after a couple of wet years.
Upgrades at the Omeo saleyard have also taken place in the last 12 months.
"We've also improved safety for livestock carriers by implementing some safety gates so they can exit the yards without being in the same pen as the cattle are loading," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
