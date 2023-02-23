Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Omeo Angus breeders Rick and Amanda Crisp look to the future

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick and Amanda Crisp, Crisp Livestock, Omeo, have faced significant adversity in the last 12 months, but remain optimism about the year ahead and the Mountain Calf Sales. Picture by Bryce Eishold

It was February 10, 2021 when Amanda Crisp's phone rang with news that would change her life forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.