Stock & Land
Home/News

Adam Sutton remembered as son Darcy fights for life in hospital

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gippsland stock agent Adam Sutton (middle) died in January after a road collision. His son, Darcy, 6, (right) remains in a critical condition in the Royal Children's Hospital following the collision. Picture supplied

Generous donations have raised more than $50,000 for the critically-injured son of a Victorian stock agent who died last month when the pair were involved in a vehicle collision in the state's east near Traralgon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.