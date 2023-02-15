Generous donations have raised more than $50,000 for the critically-injured son of a Victorian stock agent who died last month when the pair were involved in a vehicle collision in the state's east near Traralgon.
Glengarry stock agent Adam Sutton, 35, was killed when his car was struck on January 31, while his son Darcy, 6, was airlifted to Melbourne in a critical condition and remains in the Royal Children's Hospital.
READ MORE:
A My Cause fundraising page for Darcy, which has raised $54,000 from more than 400 donors, said he was in a critical condition and faced a long recovery and rehabilitation ahead, with multiple severe injuries.
"He is currently incubated and heavily sedated to relieve the pressure on his brain," a statement on the page read.
"This little man is a fighter and continues to show his determination and toughness everyday.
"Darcy will need ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation for months, if not years... We would like to support Darcy and his family and we hope you are able to as well."
The statement said Darcy was stable and showing small signs of improvement.
A funeral for Mr Sutton will be held on Friday, February 17 from 11am at Latrobe Valley Funeral Services Chapel, Princes Highway, Traralgon.
In memory of Adam, people are welcome to wear jeans and casual wear.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.