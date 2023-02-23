Stock & Land
Benambra's Brian Dyer reflects on a lifetime in the high country

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Brian Dyer, Benambra, will sell 100 mixed-sex Hereford cattle ranging from 10-14 months at the first Mountain Calf Sale at Hinnomunie in March.

Mountain cattleman Brian Dyer has worked abroad and throughout Gippsland in a multitude of jobs, but Benambra will always be his home.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

