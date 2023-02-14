Tasmanian teenager killed in quad biking accident

A teenage girl has died in a quad bike crash north of Hobart.
Emergency services were called to the private property in Bridgewater about 3pm on Monday.
The 14-year-old, who was driving the 4x4 Polaris Ranger, was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Her passenger, another 14-year-old girl, sustained only minor injuries.
Police will investigate and prepare a report for the coroner.
"Tasmania Police offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones of all those involved at this difficult time," a police spokesman said.
Australian Associated Press
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.