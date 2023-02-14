Stock & Land
Tasmanian teenager killed in quad biking accident

By Tara Cosoleto
February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
A 14-year-old girl has died in a quad biking accident in Hobart. (Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage girl has died in a quad bike crash north of Hobart.

