Trio cop $24,000 in fines for illegally taking fish, car and boat seized

By Shreya Vats
February 14 2023 - 7:00am
Three people have been fined after fisheries officers found them using illegal nets in Victoria. (Kym Agius/AAP PHOTOS)

Two men and a woman have been fined $24,000 for illegally taking 100 fish in a remote part of Victoria.

