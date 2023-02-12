A truck driver was 'extraordinarily lucky' to walk away with minor injuries after his prime mover rolled near Skipton on Thursday night.
Camperdown police Leading Senior Constable Adam Johnston said the prime mover and tri axle flatbed trailer was transporting a load of hay bales on the Lismore-Skipton Road when it overturned.
Leading Senior Constable Johnston said the incident occurred five kilometres south of Skipton at 10pm.
"He has lost control of it and the trailer and the prime mover have tipped," Leading Senior Constable Johnston said.
"The driver's side of the cabin was completely crushed and and the driver was extraordinarily lucky to escape with minor injuries."
Leading Senior Constable Johnston said the man, who was transporting hay bales from Eddington, in central Victoria, to Cobrico, was able to get out of the truck's cabin unassisted.
The 27-year-old man, from Mooroopna, was taken to hospital in Ballarat.
"He was in a bit of shock but he was able to sit up in the ambulance and answer some questions," Leading Senior Constable Johnston said. "He was very lucky. He's been released from hospital with some bumps and bruises."
Ambulance, SES and CFA crews attended and he said the trucking company involved arranged for heavy haulage to remove the prime mover from the scene.
He said police were investigating.
"Alcohol certainly wasn't involved and the truck didn't appear to be overloaded," he said.
"It was certainly in a very roadworthy condition so we've ruled out a lot of things. Our investigations are ongoing at this stage."
