Man charged over alleged theft of 50 tonnes of firewood

By Ethan James
February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
A man faces charges after allegedly stealing more than $10,000 worth of firewood in Tasmania. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A man is facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing more than 50 tonnes of firewood worth $10,000 from a reserve in Tasmania.

