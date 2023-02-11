Stock & Land
Four decades on from deadly Ash Wednesday fires fury

By Tim Dornin and Mel Meehan
February 11 2023 - 11:00am
Former brigade captain Graham Simpson (right) remembers his "baptism of fire" on Ash Wednesday. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

On February 16, 1983, southern Australia burned with a fury few had seen before.

