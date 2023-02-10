Spirited bidding kept prices at an acceptable level throughout Central Victorian Livestock Exchange's (CVLX) second feature sale for the month.
Agents yarded about 2700 cattle at CVLX Ballarat's Female Grown and Weaner Cattle Sale, which featured a good quality mix of heifers.
About 1000 of those were 14-18-month-old heifers, which ranged between $1600-$2000 a head, with the rest of the yarding being weaners.
A wide array of bloodlines, including Murdeduke, Deloraine, Merridale and Te Mania, were also available, enticing many breeders to the sale, although commission buyers also bought big.
T.B. White & Sons stock agent Tom Maddon said the sale went relatively along with agents expectations.
READ MORE:
"There were some quite good orders for good lines of well-bred cattle for breeders to breed from," he said.
"They were a bit steadier, but definitely good breeding orders.
"There were not a lot of coloured winners, and a lot of very well-bred black weaners were present.
Mr Maddon said many weaner heifers were between $1400-$1600 a head.
"The best lines of those weaner cattle for breeding sold the best amount." he said.
"A lot of our repeat vendors that have calves in this time of year, every year, all do it right with their vaccinations, all the treatments, and are all properly weaned.
"They'd spend a lot of money on bulls too and it showed today with an exceptional lineup of heifer weaners."
Several feedlotters and some local support were present in the galleries, and a small amount of Gippsland buyers.
The offering from Mount Mercer vendor Chloe Jackson, Daelroem Angus, was well sought after, with one pen of 11 Angus heifers, 418kg, selling for $1900 a head or 454c/kg and another pen of their 21 Angus heifers, 397kg, sold for $1880 or 473c/kg.
Ms Jackson said she was "very happy" with how all of Daelroem's cattle presented at the sale.
"We got about 100 out of the mob this year, and things are doing really well," she said.
"Having good feet and backs and ensuring they are nice and quiet makes our work much easier."
She said she emphasised cattle walking around a fair bit to get used to people when weaning.
"We are on mixed grain, along with molasses, pretty constantly and feed, so they've grown quickly and put on weight consistently."
Several grown heifer pens at the beginning of the sale averaged over 500 kilograms, with many of those pushing just past $1900 a head, including the first pen from D F Haywood, who sold per head sale of the day with 12 Angus heifers, 562kg, sold for $1950 or 345c/kg.
Other good performers included AD & L Baker, who sold 11 Angus grown heifers, 424kg, for $1620 or 382c/kg.
Parklands Investment Management had the largest consignment of heifers on the day, with 70 up for sale.
They sold a pen of 20 Angus heifers, 320kg, for $1420 or 444c/kg, .
A pen sold by The Shaw family from Langdon Hill of 20 Angus weaner heifers, 373kg, sold for $1700 or 455c/kg.
Of the lighter cattle under 330kg, Ghazeepore sold 12 Red Poll Composites, 294kg for $1220 or 414c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.