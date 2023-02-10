Stock & Land
Home/News

Agri-tech education program rolled out in Goulburn Murray area

February 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CQU project lead Associate Professor Amy Cosby says young people in the regions needed more opportunities to see the diverse career paths available in primary production. Picture supplied by CQUniversity.

An agri-tech career program is about to be rolled out across Victoria's foodbowl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.