A well known family is offering their large Yarrawalla farm in the Bendigo district for sale for the first time in 140 years.
Spring Grove has been owned by this local family who have developed a modern cropping and livestock operation near Serpentine in north central Victoria.
Most travellers would better recognise the location as close by the Durham Ox bull signpost on the Loddon Valley Highway.
As well as traditional farming operations, the area has attracted many large piggery operations in recent years.
Spring Grove takes in 1714 hectares (4235 acres) on the Yarrawalla West Road.
No price range has been suggested for the sale.
It offers modern infrastructure, highly productive cropping country and productive livestock country.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts are offering Spring Grove as a whole or in four contingent holdings.
It is being offered for sale by expressions of interest closing on March 8.
Those four lots are:
Spring Grove (462ha, 1140ac), Bungawitta (248.5ha, 614 acres), Chynes (388.5ha, 960 acres) and Simons/Miles, Behind Holts, Tolls, Bishs on 615ha (1520 acres).
The properties offer direct access off the Loddon Valley Highway.
Approximately 1580ha (3904 acres) of the land is considered arable farming country with fertile soils.
In recent seasons the cropping program has been primarily focused on canola, wheat, barley, oats and vetch.
About 2000 ewes and lambs have been running on the property in recent years.
The properties have a network of catchment, channel fill dams and tanks with piped stock water to troughs.
A laser levelled irrigation layout with Padman stops covers about 778ha (1922 acres)
For more information contact Nutrien Harcourts Bendigo Rural agent Ian Carmichael on 0428 510232.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
