Stock & Land
Pakenham heifers rise as cattle prices firm on the back of demand

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Agents yarded about 2000 cattle at the VLE in Pakenham on Thursday. File picture

Feedlotters and commission buyers upped the ante at Pakenham on Thursday as prices for the better end of beef breeding stock rose by $100 a head compared to the January store sale.

