New funding to boost social connections and improve mental health outcomes for farmers and farming communities has been made available through a new community partnership.
The funding is ideal for communities planning events in the wake of the recent Victorian floods and is part of the National Centre for Farm Health's program called #BuildingFarmSpirit.
Community groups, not-for-profit organisations, sporting clubs and individuals are eligible to apply for the grants worth $500-$1500.
NCFH flood recovery response project officer Sally Cunningham said social connection was an important part of supporting farmers' mental health.
"You may like to host a barbeque lunch or dinner and get a local speaker who has lived experience to share their story, follow your AGM or regular meeting with a guest speaker, start a walking group, book-club or podcast community or tie an activity to a local festival," she said.
READ MORE:
In addition, the social media campaign, #BuildingFarmSpirit, will enable Victorian farmers and farming families affected by flood, to share stories, ideas and tips with others, without the need to leave the farm.
Ms Cunningham said the social media campaign was a "welcoming space" for farmers to share stories about navigating challenging times.
"Short videos, written stories and poems on how they are maintaining their wellbeing during this challenging time, helps to build a shared understanding and online social connection," she said.
"While our farming communities often have limited formal resources to effectively manage challenges, there are many human stories to be told that express emotion, raise awareness, reduce stigma, start conversations, develop empathy and provide inspiration to take positive action."
For more information, visit farmerhealth.org.au/buildingfarmspirit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.