An education workshop was held this past Tuesday in Kyneton aiming to upskill those working in the agriculture sector with emergency trauma skills.
Nutrien and CareFlight teamed up to provide the emergency training.
Nutrien Kyneton branch manager Candice Cordy said it was important to upskill those in the agriculture industry in emergency trauma skills if they're first at the scene of an incident.
"Our farmer customers and staff work with heavy machinery, large animals and in isolated locations every day, so it's important we all know how to respond should an incident occur, especially when we are often more than an hour away from the nearest hospital," Ms Cordy said.
"The workshop was a great opportunity to learn new skills, share our own experiences, and make a commitment to prioritising safety every day."
READ MORE:
CareFlight head of operations, education and training Lara Miller said the important trauma care training aimed to be as realistic as possible.
"Our team use lifelike medical mannequins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment to create a high-pressure, hands-on environment," Ms Miller said.
"Thank you to all those that were involved in the recent program in Kyneton.
"By participating in this type of training, together we are bridging the gap in the chain of care to ensure a higher level of care is available as soon as an incident occurs."
CareFlight chief executive Mick Frewen says what happens in the first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for patients.
"We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with Nutrien Ag Solutions to deliver this dedicated training for the agriculture sector," he said.
"We know what a huge difference it can make to saving lives and building resilience in regional communities right across Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.