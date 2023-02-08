Stock & Land
Kyneton hosts emergency trauma training for farmers to provide care at the scene of accidents

February 9 2023 - 6:00am
Participants in Kyneton came together on Tuesday to learn about trauma care when first on the scene of an accident. Picture supplied

An education workshop was held this past Tuesday in Kyneton aiming to upskill those working in the agriculture sector with emergency trauma skills.

