Mary O'Brien was on her way out of Urana on Monday when she pulled up at the local take-away shop to grab a quick bite to eat.
A bloke came over and took a Snapchat of the distinctive Are You Bogged Mate? vehicle, and told her he was sending it to a mate.
"He thought my vehicle was really cool and said it had been a rough year for his friend - and for a lot of people," Ms O'Brien said.
"I asked him if he wanted a sticker and an article (about what we do), he took them and off he went."
It's someone stopping by the side of the road for a chat or "picking up an extra pamphlet to take to a mate" that speaks to the heart of the Are You Bogged Mate? founder's work.
Ms O'Brien - who likens depression in the bush to getting bogged in the mud - was visiting the region (including speaking at Rutherglen last Friday night) as part of a road trip "along the river to South Australia" to spread her no-nonsense message encouraging country blokes to talk about mental health and suicide.
On Sunday she made a special pit stop at the Woomargama Hotel to collect a cheque for more than $80,000 from the team behind the 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar.
The project saw 70 brave blokes from Greater Hume - from farmers and firemen to welders, mechanics, real estate agents, vets and horse trainers - get behind a cheeky fundraiser organised by Woomargama's Trish Shea.
Ms O'Brien, a special guest at the calendar launch, said she was "nearly brought to tears" by the generosity of this week's donation.
"I'm humbled by the work of the Woomargama and Holbrook communities - I'm stunned by how much they have raised," she said.
"To see the dedication and commitment of this great team (to supporting men's mental health) just warms my heart.
"It's going to be such a boost."
Ms O'Brien said the funds would help her reach smaller communities who didn't have a big funding base or corporate support.
She revealed there were plans to expand on the vital work of Are You Bogged Mate? with "bolt-on" initiatives such as men's trips away and developing resources for schools.
But at the end of the day, Ms O'Brien said the most important part of her work was "having a good go" at helping mates help mates.
"It's being able to keep starting that conversation so that in a group of mates, you know you can really rely on each other and talk to each other," she explained.
Her mantra is that it "takes guts to admit you're bogged".
"We're making sure you're connected with the right hands to pull you out!"
