Bairnsdale cattle prices ease $200-$300 during beef store sale

By Bryce Eishold
February 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Steve Wennholz, Romawi, sold 12 Charolais steers, two years, 668kg, for $2520 at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store sale on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Cattle prices eased at Bairnsdale on Tuesday as fewer feature lines of calves were offered during the fortnightly East Gippsland store sale.

