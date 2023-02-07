Cattle prices eased at Bairnsdale on Tuesday as fewer feature lines of calves were offered during the fortnightly East Gippsland store sale.
Agents yarded about 650 cattle at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange where prices generally eased across all grades and weights, agents said.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said the better of the cattle experienced a correction.
"Not that there weren't many of them here, but what was sold was firm to a bit easier," he said.
"Any of the crossbred and inferior cattle were $200-$300 and that depended on quality.
"Overall, it was a very mixed-quality yarding."
Mr Jones said the smaller volumes of cattle were not uncommon for this time of year, with another large market scheduled for March 14 during the feature Bairnsdale calf sale.
"Heifers were also $100-$200 cheaper compared to the last sale," Mr Jones said.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said local restockers bought a bulk of the cattle, while feedlot competition was almost non-existent.
"It was a tough market and that was due to the quality of cattle that was there," he said.
"We had limited good weaners to sell and the prices were down as a result of that, as well as a lot of crossbred cattle and cattle without weight."
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 20 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 450kg, for $1940 a head or 431 cents a kilogram and 24 steers, 400kg, for $1720 or 403c/kg.
T & K McKenna, Glenaldale, sold 13 Angus/Friesian-cross steers, 16 months, 502kg, for $1160.
M & N Sears, Llowalong, sold eight Hereford heifers, two years, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to an Angus bull to calve in March for $2460 and 12 Charolais PTIC heifers for $2050.
Sandra Hay, Ensay, sold 12 Angus cows with Black Baldy calves at foot for $3120 and 12 Hereford cows with calves at foot for $2600.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
