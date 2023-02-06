It's the Year of the Rabbit - for busting bunnies, that is

It's the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit and the North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) and farmers across the region believe its an ideal opportunity to focus on the pest animal.
February is Rabbit Buster Month, where organisations across the state look to promote control strategies and practical action.
A key event in the catchment this year is the one-for-one rabbit bait deal for Landcare groups or landholders in the Kerang Lakes Region.
"The Kerang Lakes includes a number of internationally-significant and protected wetlands, and we work with the Victorian government to help protect them," North Central CMA project manager Amy Russell said.
"A key part of that protection is pest management.
"We partner with local farmers on rabbit control programs to enhance the wetlands and help protect sensitive cultural sites".
The NCCMA was offering locals a deal on a range of bait products, to continue that work and help keep them on top of their rabbit control.
"It's basically buy one, get one free on us," Ms Russell said.
Locals can buy pindone oat bait, 1080 oat or carrot bait, and sterilised free feed products.
To order, contact the CMA on (03) 5448 7124 or info@nccma.vic.gov.au, or the Loddon Plains Landcare Network on 0490 412 430 or lpln.facilitator@gmail.com
Orders must be submitted by February 10.
