Stock & Land
Home/News

What's Up Doc? It's the year for busting those wascally wabbits

Updated February 7 2023 - 10:14am, first published February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's the Year of the Rabbit - for busting bunnies, that is

It's the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit and the North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) and farmers across the region believe its an ideal opportunity to focus on the pest animal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.