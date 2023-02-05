A human case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus infection in northern Victoria has been confirmed by the Department of Health.
They have become the second person to be infected with the virus since the mosquito season began in early November.
According to the department, the case spent time in Buloke Shire and Swan Hill during their acquisition period and likely acquired the infection in early January.
"The risk of mosquito-borne diseases, such as Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE), JE, Kunjin/West Nile, Ross River and Barmah Forest virus infections, is high due to recent weather conditions and elevated mosquito numbers across Victoria," a health alert from the department said.
MVE virus has been detected in mosquitoes in northern Victoria, meaning the virus is circulating widely and posing a significant risk to people in Mildura and Victoria's inland river region.
"The risk of human cases in the coming weeks is very high and is expected to continue over the coming months," the health alert said.
"Anyone is potentially at risk of mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases. However, most mosquito bites do not transmit infection."
JE and MVE virus are spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and are not spread directly from person-to-person.
Most infected cases do not have symptoms, however symptoms of fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches may develop one to two weeks after exposure.
People have developed meningitis or encephalitis and had symptoms of severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness or coma.
Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications.
People spending time outdoors in northern Victoria are strongly urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
The best prevention is to cover up, use mosquito repellents and limit outdoor activity if lots of mosquitoes are about. Stagnant water around the home or campsite where mosquitoes can breed should be removed.
A JE virus vaccine is available. Click here for more information.
