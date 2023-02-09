Photos which highlight the best of agriculture and showcase why you love where you live continue to be featured in Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot.
Nareeb farmer Dale Collins captured a photo of his dogs north of Caramut.
"Bongo and Jackson deserved a swim in the trough after wrestling a fox in a rock pile for over an hour in 33 degree heat," Mr Collins said.
"The fox went down in a points decision."
South West TAFE student Lilly Brown shared a photo from her family's farm near Port Fairy, while Gippy Cow Girl photographer Adrienne Bicknell captured a dairy calf on a farm at Trafalgar.
Would you like your agriculture photo from around the farm or industry included in Stock & Land?
Send your photo to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
