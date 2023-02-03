The Udder Way has been hooking up taps to kegs of milk for businesses over the past 18 months, and its reach continues to grow.
The Launceston-based business has expanded into cafes and grocery stores beyond its Tasmania sites as it aims to strengthen its gains interstate and in New Zealand.
"We've got pretty big plans of where we would like to take the business over the next year," The Udder Way founder Ed Crick said.
"And the next three to six months has the potential for big growth.
"We have another four dairies starting with us, coming in February, March and April.
"If we can keep it all together the next step would be to look more internationally, such as the [United] States or the UK."
He confirmed the locations of the four dairies would be Auckland, South Australia, Queensland and Victoria.
Having started with Tasmania's Ashgrove Cheese, the additional dairies would expand the company's partners to 10.
The Udder Way uses patented technology to refillable 18-litre keg and milk tap system, which replaces the need for cafes and other businesses to use conventional milk bottles.
While business was "ticking along" in Tasmania, he said the Victorian market was growing, having started there about five months ago.
Despite success interstate, Mr Crick said the business remained firmly grounded in Tasmania.
"We still have everything made out of Launceston and Tasmania," he said.
"The containers and lids are made here, and it's something we want to continue to do as we grow.
"Tasmania is an awesome proving ground for a concept. Whilst it can be pretty tricky to doing business, everyone is really receptive and it's a good place to start."
He said the feedback to the product had been "pretty overwhelming".
"[The taps] save a lot of time, especially in cafes and especially with work flow," Mr Crick said.
"The main priority has been to get rid of plastics, and this has a huge effect of cutting down what cafes use."
He said they had kept an open-mind with what type of businesses to supply their products to.
"We've been doing more cafes, but retail dispensers are doing more milk," he said.
"We don't really target one over the other, if anything we want to be in partnership with likeminded businesses."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
