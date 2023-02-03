Stock & Land
Wangaratta Blue Ribbon Heifer sale has top line cattle sell well

By Philippe Perez
February 3 2023 - 7:00pm
The Wangaratta Blue Ribbon Heifer sale kept on trend with the sentiment of January feature weaner sales, where prices continued to soften, but vendors stayed relatively content with what they sold their cattle for.

