Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Quality Angus genetics thrive in tough alpine winters

By Kylie Nicholls
February 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the past three years, Loretta Carroll and her father Jim have sold Angus weaners at the Myrtleford special calf sale in December with excellent results. Pictures supplied.

The Carroll family have been running quality Angus cattle for more than 50 years with a focus on breeding easy-doing, productive cows which thrive in the tough conditions of Victoria's high country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.