The country meets the sea on this lifestyle block at Peterborough on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Set on nine hectares (23 acres), Elders is offering this choice four-bedroom, architect-designed home with incredible views.
Adjacent to the Curdies River and minutes from the beach, the property offers an exceptional country lifestyle.
A eucalypt-lined driveway welcomes you to the property, where a mature perimeter garden offers privacy and seclusion.
The north-facing home has expansive glazing to take advantage of its location.
The hub of the home lies in the open plan kitchen, living and dining space.
It has an expertly equipped kitchen, featuring stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and a modern Aga stove.
Pitched ceilings and a striking stone fireplace make the living area the ideal setting to curl up with a good book, all the while taking in views of the rolling countryside, river and hills beyond.
The master wing acts is the ultimate parents' retreat, situated away from the central living space, it boasts a spacious bedroom opening via doors onto the deck as well as an adjoining study/sitting room, walk-in robe and ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms are all light-filled and generously sized with garden and water outlooks while the family bathroom features an eye-catching claw foot bath sure to impress.
A handy double carport with direct access indoors also offers a versatile storeroom/office, ideally suited to those working from home.
Alongside the established trees, garden beds and sweeping lawns immediately surrounding the home, the land has been loosely subdivided into three paddocks, with handy existing infrastructure including cattle yards and crush, a loading ramp, horse shelter, rainwater tanks and town water.
Nestled into the garden is a haven for hens, guinea fowl and ducks with a veggie garden to compliment the chef.
Stroll to the beach for a morning swim then to Peterborough town centre for coffee or a round of golf at the scenic cliff edge golf course.
Extend further to discover Port Campbell, Timboon and Warrnambool approximately 15, 20 and 35 minutes drive respectively and Melbourne three hours to the east.
For more information contact Rob Rickard from Elders on 0407 354025.
