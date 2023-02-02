CLOVEN HILLS has reached a top price of $3000, twice, at its annual Tasmanian ram lamb sale.
Lot 21 was purchased by Dean Allen, Tasmanian Livestock Marketing for Bill Scott-Young, W.Scott-Young & Sons, Cressy, Tas.
The equal top-priced ram was Lot 24, purchased by repeat client Helen Baillie, Wesleydale Strowan Enterprises, Tas.
All rams offered were secured by Tasmanian buyers through AuctionsPlus, however, buyers were registered across New South Wales and Victoria.
Volume buyers were exceptionally active with Sam Bond, Bond Eastfield, Cressy, Tas, purchasing 23 rams to a top of $2200, and average of $1635.
New clients Mount Ireh Estate, Longford, Tas, purchased ten rams to a top of $2100, to average $1630, also through Dean Allen.
Also another return client Andrew Archer for Chester Partnership, Westwood, Tas, secured nine rams to a top of $2600, and average of $1956.
Cloven Hills principals Kate and Chris Dorahy echoed their statements made at their Victorian Summer ram sale last month.
"This years offering in Tasmania had the rams average a maternal carcase production plus ( MCP+) of 177 points," said Mrs Dorahy.
"This is a consistent focus for us, particular with genetic gain and our average MCP+ continues to grow for each offering.
"This year's offering of ram lambs both at home and in Tassie are the sons and grandsons of some of our highest ever ranking Cloven Hills sires, on Sheep Genetics National ASBVs maternals database."
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
