All rams sold at the Cloven Hills Tasmanian ram sale were picked up by Tasmanian clients

By Jess Parker
February 3 2023 - 7:00am
*86 of 126 sold to  $3000 (twice), av $1774.

Lot 21 an equal top-priced ram purchased by Dean Allen, Tasmanian Livestock Marketing for Bill Scott-Young, W.Scott-Young & Sons, Cressy. Picture supplied.

CLOVEN HILLS has reached a top price of $3000, twice, at its annual Tasmanian ram lamb sale.

