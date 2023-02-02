At least 70 per cent of cattle sold at the February store sale at Barnawartha's Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange were bought up by a handful of commission buyers this Thursday.
About 2300 good quality cattle were yarded for the sale, but the majority of what was on offer were on the lighter side in terms of average weights.
Livestock agent for Elders Albury Brett Shea said while there were a few restockers in the gallery today , the bidding was dominated by commission buyers.
"Andrew Lowe, Graeme Ward, Duncan Brown, Geoff Braun and Gerard Parker were here and all those guys would have between them purchased 70 to 80 per cent of the yarding," he said.
"You would assume a few of them would roll up north."
Mr Shea said the February store sale was trending in line with many other sales across the state.
"We're probably trading a little bit cheaper than our January feature, weaner sales, but probably in line with with markets elsewhere this week, particularly on the on the better runs of steers and heifers," he said.
"We had probably our first major consignment of cattle that averaged below 250 kilos today which is the first of what could be a few of those coming forward.
"There was very strong competition, but it's been the first time that we've seen those cattle on either side of 200 kilograms cattle trade on and around and under $1,000," he said.
That consignment was a large run of Hereford steer cattle from Tarabah Livestock, with a lot of 51 Hereford steers, 241kg, sold for 456c/kg or $1100 and another lot of 131 Hereford steers, 213kg, sold for 495c/kg or $1055.
Mr Shea also said there were some factors driving the softening of prices in the livestock industry were "out of our control" including a growth of the cattle herd and supply across the board.
"Vendors have done a great job presenting today and there's plenty competition on the cattle, so there is still confidence in the industry, there's just and adjustment in price."
Prices continued to fall back slightly from last month, with cattle between 330-400kg averaging 427 cents a kilogram or $1530 a head with the top price per head in that range being sold by Clearviews, who sold a pen of 6 Angus-cross steers, 399kg, for 423c/kg or $1690.
Another good performer was vendor B & D Mitchell, who sold 16 Angus steers, 333kg, for 483c/kg or $1610.
Any steers under 330kg generally went past $1450 or 480c/kg with a number of pens hitting 500c/kg, including 51 Shorthorn steers sold by Wandeen Nicholls Bros, 314kg, for 503c/kg or $1530.
L Pendergast also had a good run of lighter cattle sell well, with one pen of 15 Angus steers, 282kg, selling for 551c/kg or $1555.
In the heifer run, the majority of the cattle were in the 280-330kg range, only averaging slightly less than their steer counterparts at 462c/kg.
Wandeen Nicolls also did well in that run, selling 53 Shorthorn heifers, 314kg, for 471c/kg or $1410.
JM Star sold 20 Angus steers, 347kg, for 429c/kg or $1490
Helston Park sold 28 Angus steers, 261kg, sold for 467c/kg or $1220.
